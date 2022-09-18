dAppstore Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (DAPPX)

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One dAppstore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. dAppstore has a market cap of $187,042.81 and approximately $250,956.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dAppstore has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00058683 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010489 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00061941 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00077390 BTC.

dAppstore Profile

DAPPX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. The official website for dAppstore is dappstore.me. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dAppstore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dAppstore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dAppstore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

