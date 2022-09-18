Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $15.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MPW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of MPW opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 156,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

