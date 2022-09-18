Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €122.00 ($124.49) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SU stock opened at €120.92 ($123.39) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($77.90). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €126.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €130.77.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

