Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deutsche Post from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($64.49) to €56.70 ($57.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $70.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

