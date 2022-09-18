DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) One Day Volume Tops $11,487.00

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DISCIPLINA has a market capitalization of $715,560.20 and approximately $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,466.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010458 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00062468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00077143 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Coin Profile

DISCIPLINA (CRYPTO:DSCPL) is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DISCIPLINA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DISCIPLINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

