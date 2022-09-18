DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,867 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 48.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $253,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,918,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 1.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.