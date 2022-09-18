DODO (DODO) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

DODO (DODO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One DODO coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $13.03 million and $13.57 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DODO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00111514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00878433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io.

DODO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone.DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.