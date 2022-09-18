Don-key Price Reaches $0.0231 on Exchanges (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. Don-key has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $259,995.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.37 or 0.02389200 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00109338 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002397 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00828982 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Don-key
Don-key launched on May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,555,730 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Don-key’s official website is don-key.finance.
Don-key Coin Trading
