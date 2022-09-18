DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Up 30.0% in August

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DDI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Macquarie started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 3.0 %

About DoubleDown Interactive

DDI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,890. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $495.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

