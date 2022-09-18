Drep [new] (DREP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.16 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002899 BTC on major exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $23.16 million and approximately $33.12 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,019.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058271 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00065582 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00077743 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. Telegram | Naver | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

