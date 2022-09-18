EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Short Interest Update

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EBET

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EBET by 22.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EBET by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EBET by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EBET in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EBET by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EBET alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EBET from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

EBET Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBET traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 250,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,598. EBET has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EBET had a negative return on equity of 100.04% and a negative net margin of 80.68%. The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.

About EBET

(Get Rating)

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.