EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in August

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EGGF remained flat at $9.76 during trading hours on Friday. 80,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. EG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Get EG Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in EG Acquisition by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 113,376 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in EG Acquisition by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 941,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 237,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EG Acquisition by 42.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in EG Acquisition by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in EG Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.