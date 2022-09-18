Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0085

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $6,408.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00278245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001017 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002549 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00029603 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.79 or 0.02932078 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,849,577 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

