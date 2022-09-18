Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Issue $0.92 Semi-annual Dividend

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:EGet Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.9169 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

ENI has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of E opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. ENI has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ENI by 3,614.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ENI by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

