Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Issue $0.92 Semi-annual Dividend

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.9169 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

ENI has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

ENI Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of E opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. ENI has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ENI by 3,614.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ENI by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

