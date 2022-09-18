Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

