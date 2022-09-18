Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.30. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 45,500 shares.

Erdene Resource Development Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia; and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in located in the Bayankhongor Aimag.

