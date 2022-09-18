Etherisc DIP Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,302.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $42,302.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,666.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005536 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00077395 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,742,108 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars.

