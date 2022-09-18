European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.19) and traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.17). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.19), with a volume of 176,142 shares.

European Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 843 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 830.01. The firm has a market cap of £886.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93.

About European Opportunities Trust

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

