Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $36.06. 733,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,370. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $164.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $54,755,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 429.1% in the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,634 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 74.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,812,000 after purchasing an additional 456,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.