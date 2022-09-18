Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 1,090,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,320.0 days.

OTCMKTS FBGGF remained flat at $15.03 during trading on Friday. Fabege AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

FBGGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

