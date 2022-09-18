Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $767.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,414.00 and a beta of 0.72. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 545.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 68.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 55,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

