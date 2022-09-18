FEG Token (FEG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $177,500.00

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, FEG Token has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One FEG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FEG Token has a total market capitalization of $14.56 million and $177,500.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FEG Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FEG Token Coin Profile

FEG Token’s genesis date was January 31st, 2021. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FEG Token is fegtoken.com.

FEG Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed. FEG is a fully decentralized deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FEG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FEG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FEG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FEG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.