Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives £132.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £132.68 ($160.31).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £114 ($137.75) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 9,790 ($118.29) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,142.36. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a one year high of £136.40 ($164.81). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,993.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.