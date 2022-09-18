Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Update

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 6,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,893. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $239.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDBC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

