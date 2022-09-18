Financial Analysis: Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sio Gene Therapies and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sio Gene Therapies N/A -95.11% -80.17% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.47% -46.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sio Gene Therapies and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sio Gene Therapies 1 2 1 0 2.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 1,135.66%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,033.33%. Given Sio Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sio Gene Therapies is more favorable than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Sio Gene Therapies and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sio Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$71.89 million N/A N/A Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.89 million ($1.96) -0.77

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals beats Sio Gene Therapies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM. The company was formerly known as Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and changed its name to Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. in November 2020. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors. Its development programs also comprise Sapacitabine, a novel nucleoside analog that is orally available prodrug of CNDAC, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor that is in Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trials (IST) for Cushing's disease, as well as in Phase 1/2 IST for the treatment for advanced rheumatoid arthritis. The company has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

