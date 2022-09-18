Financial Contrast: Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) vs. Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -14.83% -22.50% -14.38% Soluna -63.62% -34.10% -24.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Toast and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 1 7 8 0 2.44 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Toast presently has a consensus target price of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 42.56%. Given Toast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than Soluna.

This table compares Toast and Soluna’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $1.71 billion 5.75 -$487.00 million ($1.59) -12.04 Soluna $14.35 million 2.05 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

Soluna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Toast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Soluna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toast beats Soluna on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

