Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $389.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

