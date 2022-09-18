Financial Management Network Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

