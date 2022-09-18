Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FAF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE FAF opened at C$1.97 on Wednesday. Fire & Flower has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$9.20. The company has a market cap of C$89.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.36.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

