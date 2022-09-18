First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Update

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXNC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First National by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First National by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of First National by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

First National Price Performance

NASDAQ:FXNC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. 56,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090. First National has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $101 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.52.

First National Announces Dividend

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

