First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBZ. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $352,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 60,453 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000.

