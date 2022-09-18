First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $14.49.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
