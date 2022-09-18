First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

FV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. 129,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,251. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FV. CX Institutional acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

