First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

FTAG traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,258. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

