First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in August

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LDSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 31,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.
