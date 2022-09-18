First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in August

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 31,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,499,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after buying an additional 194,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9,981.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,489,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 1,474,306 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1,068.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,487,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 1,360,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 590.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 919,131 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 886,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter.

