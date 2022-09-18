FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Down 16.6% in August

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FCFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 760,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,395. FirstCash has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

