Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $119.12

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.12 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.27). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.30), with a volume of 25,064 shares traded.

Flowtech Fluidpower Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67. The company has a market capitalization of £66.10 million and a PE ratio of 2,150.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.82.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.