Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) CFO Sells $290,336.64 in Stock

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -9.26. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,097,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 155,519 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Fluence Energy

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.