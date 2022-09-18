Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 10,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,452,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.