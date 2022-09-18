Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Down 25.6% in August

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,300 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 857,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 3.1 %

Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 162,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,463. Foresight Autonomous has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous ( NASDAQ:FRSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative net margin of 5,339.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.