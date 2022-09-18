ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Update

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 473,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth $3,932,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in ForgeRock by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 141,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 119,494 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of FORG stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. 1,046,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,773. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.