Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 192.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,647,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT opened at $50.42 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. MKM Partners began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.84.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.