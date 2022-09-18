Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Update

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,400 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 635,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $4.73 on Friday, reaching $91.52. 328,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 73.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 88.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 5,675.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

