Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Update

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 65.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $1,799,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $1,817,000.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. 1,324,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,200. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

