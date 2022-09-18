FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.59 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 4.8% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,310,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.93. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

