Friedenthal Financial Acquires 202 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGI opened at $166.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.93 and a 200 day moving average of $175.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

