Friedenthal Financial Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Friedenthal Financial lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 158,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 337,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 167,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PHB opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

