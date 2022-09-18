FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
FSD Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of HUGE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,733. FSD Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.
