FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FSD Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HUGE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,733. FSD Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FSD Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:HUGE Get Rating ) by 145.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FSD Pharma worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.