fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Wedbush cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $826.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The firm had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $27,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after acquiring an additional 937,157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in fuboTV by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 723,536 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in fuboTV by 3,600.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 624,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,454,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.