Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Update

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 832,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,741. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Funko by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Funko by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Funko by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 70,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Funko by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Funko by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

FNKO stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,499. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Funko has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Funko will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

