Fusion Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 6.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $43,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $289.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

